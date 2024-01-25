Take a fresh look at your business

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The start of a new year is often a good time to make plans for the year ahead. Business owners in Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to make the most of Argyll and Bute Council’s Business Gateway service to help them develop.

Councillor Liz McCabe, Policy Lead for Islands and Business Development said: “Small businesses make an important contribution to the economy of Argyll and Bute. To help them start and succeed we have a range of support available from our Business Gateway service.

“Whatever stage they are at, businesses can meet with an experienced local business adviser, by phone or video call, for free and in confidence. The advisers can also signpost other relevant support such as specialist advice or sources of funding.”

Business events – find out about the support available

Anyone wanting to find out more about the business support available to them, from Business Gateway and a range of partners, is invited to join the online Thrive and Transform event from 9-10.30am on January 24.

Short summary presentations on the support available from Business Gateway, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Business Energy Scotland, Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, Scotland’s Innovation Centres, Zero Waste Scotland and the Federation of Small Businesses will be followed by a question and answer session.

Alternatively, there is an in-person Thrive and Transform event taking place at the Council Chambers in Kilmory, Lochgilphead on February 7. This kicks off at 12.30pm with an informal buffet lunch and networking before the presentations and Q&A. Places at either event can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/unlockyourbusinesspotential

New year, new look at your business?

Owners of existing businesses wanting to make a step change in their approach should take a look at the Intensive Business Support Programme from Business Gateway Argyll and Bute, a programme of six to eight sessions delivered online across 12 weeks.

Working with experienced business coaches, the focus is on the business and its goals, whether these are to drive growth, adapt to a changing business environment, increase profits, build resilience or identify the right opportunities to develop.

It combines a range of tools and expert support with individual and group activities tailored to create a practical and deliverable action plan for each business.

Feedback from previous participants confirms the benefits of the programme.

“It was great to have the time and space to have fresh eyes and expertise on our business model. I appreciated being challenged and coached through some of the decisions that were needed.”

“It has helped me look at our business and our strategy in new ways. I would say it has given me more confidence in making decisions and a process to help me make decisions.”

Places are fully funded meaning there is no direct cost to the business. It is designed for businesses employing at least one member of staff, with ambitions to develop the business.

Anyone interested in applying should join the online information session 3.30-4.30pm on January 23 to see if this programme is the right fit for their business. Booking is essential at www.bgateway.com/events/argyll-and-bute-intensive-support-programme-information-session-27313

Applications for the programme will open after this session.

Make the most of grant funding

Businesses based in Argyll and Bute can apply via Business Gateway for council administered grants to help them start or develop, funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The range of grants available includes: a Small Business Development Grant of up to £5,000 to assist with business growth; a Business Start-up Grant of up to £1,000 for new businesses; and a Trade Fair, Training or Accreditation Grant of up to £1,000.

Since its launch last summer, 41 businesses have secured support worth more than £110,000, supporting a wide range of costs from equipment to trade fair attendance, training to website improvements.

For detailed information on all the support available from the programme, including eligibility criteria and application forms, visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/business-and-licensing/business-support/financial-support-and-grants-businesses

As well as grant funding, businesses can access fully funded expert help, with up to two days support from a specialist. Topics covered include HR, digital, marketing, business strategy, tendering and supply chains, finance, importing and exporting.

To contact the local Business Gateway team about any of the support available email business.gateway@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01546 604555.

For more information about Business Gateway, visit www.bgateway.com