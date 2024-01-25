Road enhancements for the A83 Arrochar 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is set to undertake road surface enhancements worth £80,000 on the A83 through the village of Arrochar.

Scheduled to start at 5pm on Sunday 28 January and due to be completed by 2am on Tuesday 30 January 2024, the project will improve road safety and provide a better driving experience for motorists.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place between 5pm and 2am on Sunday 28/ Monday 29 and Monday 29/ Tuesday 30 January. Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, with a 30mph speed limit in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “These resurfacing projects on the A83 will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface. The traffic management arrangements are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can. We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this essential road improvement project. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or X @trafficscotland.