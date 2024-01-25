Islay boat tours business set to make a splash with seafood trips

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The only boat tour business based on Islay has introduced a new seafood special trip, with the addition of locally smoked seafood available to its customers.

The business owner, Gus Newman, accessed support and funding to help this new development via Business Gateway, Scotland’s national business advisory service.

Islay Sea Adventures offers a unique way to explore Islay through a variety of experiences, including wildlife trips, fishing trips, and private charters. The business has five different charter boats that can cater to a range of needs, from gentle wildlife spotting cruises to adrenaline-filled rides on a lightweight, high-speed rigid inflatable boat.

Founder and managing director Gus Newman established the business in 2015, but has been in the charter boat business since 1991. Gus got his first boat at the age of 12, and is a qualified commercial diver and commercial fisherman, having been an active member of the Coastguard for over 24 years.

Born and bred on Islay, Gus is passionate about showing off the best of the island to tourists and locals alike. Motivated to widen his team’s customer base, he had an idea to introduce smoked seafood on the business’ tours and approached Business Gateway for support in developing this new avenue.

Through Business Gateway, Gus received one-to-one support from a dedicated business adviser, as well as advice on funding opportunities. Thanks to this support, Gus accessed grant funding towards the costs of a Safety Management System and HACCP food safety management course.

These courses mean that Gus and the team can now offer customers a selection of high-quality, local produce that they have smoked themselves, during their trip.

Gus Newman, managing director and skipper, Islay Sea Adventures, said: “We’re really proud to be able to offer our customers the unique chance to enjoy the scenery and wildlife that Islay has to offer, all while sampling some of the best local produce available.

“Business Gateway allowed us to invest in our ability to smoke quality Scottish seafood, which may not have been possible without their support.”

Donald Melville, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It has been really rewarding to support a business that is so passionate about championing Scotland and its abundance of fresh produce.

“I’m sure this new addition will prove popular and I look forward to watching the business continue to grow in the years ahead.”

To find out how Business Gateway could help your business, visit bgateway.com