Entertainer wants to help organise music festivals in Argyll

An Ardrishaig-based entertainer wants to help organise music festivals throughout Argyll and Bute.

Mac Star is a singer who does a number of tribute acts including Jamiroquai, INXS, Bon Jovi and T.Rex.

He bought a home in Ardishaig in 2022 when he fell in love with the area after performing at several gigs in Campbeltown.

And now he wants to help bring music festivals to the many villages and towns across Argyll and Bute. Ideally, he would like to bring a mini festival to a different part of Argyll every weekend during the summer months.

Mac said that most of the big names stick to Glasgow, Edinburgh or Inverness. But when entertainers come to rural areas, they are well-looked after by the venues and experience appreciative crowds.

He has been involved with music festivals and mini festivals all over the UK.

Longer term, he would like to see concerts taking place at the King George V playing field in Ardrishaig.

But in the short term, Mac wants to hear from pubs with beer gardens or car parks, where he can start holding weekend gigs.

He is meeting with local halls and venues in the coming weeks, so watch this space.

Mac said: “Everyone loves a tribute act. All my friends are tribute acts, I could call in some favours and get people up to Scotland to do some events for me.

“The goal is to have one every weekend for the duration of the summer. All of the equipment is there, it would be a case of applying for licenses and then we are good to go.

“I think a music festival in Ardrishaig would be well attended.”

Anyone in the Argyll area who can offer a venue or a private field is asked to contact Mac Star through his Facebook page or by phoning 07890024189.