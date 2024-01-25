Announcements – January 26, 2024

MARRIAGE

GOSLING – GALBRAITH – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of Scott Peter, youngest son of Raymond and Louise Gosling, Carradale to Bryony Deirdre, youngest daughter of Danny and Lorna Galbraith, Carradale on December 29, 2023 at Oban Registration Office.

DEATHS

ANDREW – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Centre, John in his 82nd year of New Quay, Isle of Gigha, beloved husband of Margaret and much loved dad of Heather, Morven and Lorna and a much loved grandpa. Funeral in Gigha Church on Tuesday, January 30 at 1pm, to which all are invited, thereafter to Keil Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Retiring collection to Kintyre Care Centre and Alzheimer’s Research.

HOOD – Suddenly but peacefully in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on January 6, 2024, Frances Mary Elder, in her 88th year, Craiglussa, Peninver, wife of the late Ronald Alexander Hood, much loved mother of Harry, Allan and the late Iain and a loving mother-in-law and grandmother and good friend to all who knew her.

MACLEOD – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on January 18, 2024, John Boyce (Iain) MacLeod, aged 89 years, of 8 Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Sheila, dearly loved father of Donald and Ann. Adored grandfather of Sian, Sienna, Kyle and Kian. Dear brother of Marjorie and the late Jim and Austin. Funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital.

McGEACHY – Suddenly at home, 31 Main Street, Campbeltown, on January 8, 2024, Stewart Duncan McGeachy, in his 46th year, dearly beloved son of Duncan and the late Catriona, much loved brother of Catherine and Karen and loving dad of Jamie.

SOUDAN – John passed away peacefully at his home, 19 Kilmory Road, Lochgilphead on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in his 84th year, loving and devoted husband of Isabella née MacKenzie for fifty four years plus ten. Cherished brother of Archie and the late Margaret, much-respected brother-in-law of Margaret and the late James. Much loved and treasured uncle of Margaret, Helen, Kenneth and Kyle. An adored ‘uncle’ and highly respected cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour, dear friend and highly respected former work colleague to all at the Hydro Electric. Funeral service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 1.15 pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GREEN – James, Carol, James, Richie, Simon, Kelsey and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy cards and flowers following the sad loss of their beloved Julie. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses, ambulance staff of Campbeltown Hospital. Thank you to Campbeltown Police, Argyll Bakeries, The Stemery for flowers and to Gordon at Argyll Signs and a special thank you to Gordon and staff of No. 42. To all the staff of the Feather and Fiddlers for all their support. Grateful thanks to Marion McDonald for her comfort and uplifting service. Kenny Blair and all the staff at T A Blair for their professionalism and guidance. Thank you to everyone who attended the church and graveside and to everyone who paid their respects along the route. The retiral collection for Greenwoods and Meadows Under 5’s raised £1,117.56.

MACKINNON – Ishbel and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, baking, phone calls and visits following the sad loss of Willie. Our sincere thanks to Rev. Steven Sass for a comforting and fitting service and to organist Cath Black. Thank you to Kenneth Blair and staff for compassionate funeral arrangements; to Campbeltown Bowling Club for their hospitality and Argyll Bakeries for catering. Special thanks go to all the staff of Southend Surgery and latterly Campbeltown Medical Practice for the care Willie received over the years. Grateful thanks to the Community Nurses for their visits and to Argyll and Bute carers for their support over the last few months. Finally, our sincere thanks to all who paid their respects at the church, graveside and stood out along the route. The retiral collection, for Kintyre Diabetes Fund and the Mairi Semple Fund raised £1570.00. Many thanks to all who contributed.

RONALD – The family of John (Coulinlongart) would like to thank everyone who sent expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of our dear dad and papa. We are so grateful to the Rev. Steven Sass for his comforting service, to T A Blair for such professional arrangements, to Argyll Bakeries and Dunaverty hall committee for the lovely tea and also to Cath Black and James McCallum for the music at the service. Our gratitude also goes to the district nursing team, Acute ward staff and doctors, Southend surgery, Macmillan nurses and Carers Direct for the help over the last eighteen months. A special thank you to Kitty and Eleanor for the support those last few nights and also to dad’s cousins in the glen for their visits. Lastly to those who braved the weather to attend the service and graveside. The retiral collection raised £1084 for Macmillan Kintyre Locality and Southend Church.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander, who passed away January 25, 2016.

In our thoughts every day, sadly missed.

– Mum, Jock, Peter and Aly.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander, who passed away January 25, 2016.

Forever in our hearts.

– Heather, Iain and the boys.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our dad, Alexander Galbraith MacKinlay, January 25, 2016.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Love your girls, Caitlyn and Chloe xx

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay Jnr, died January 25, 2016.

Memories last forever.

– Sadly missed by John, Jason, Kelly-Anne and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Daughter, Courtney.

WILSON – Treasured memories of a unique and much loved mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, auntie, great-auntie and cousin, Maureen Wilson, who sadly and suddenly passed away January 30, 2023. She prepared the way for Margaret and Graham, who followed her to eternal rest within too short a time. All are still dearly loved, admired, remembered and so sorely missed.

– All our love Elizabeth and John.