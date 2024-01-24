Volunteers needed to improve Christmas lights in town

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As the public Christmas decorations were taken down in Lochgilphead this month, people are being warned that there could be no display this year.

Unless volunteers step forward to form a new fundraising committee.

Argyll and Bute Council stopped providing public trees and Christmas lights five years ago, and it falls on local businesses to ensure the town has a display.

Stevie McCormick and David Renwick from MacLeod Construction get volunteers together every year. They organise for the lights to be put up in the town centre and for trees at the front green and parish church.

G McNaughton and D A MacDonald contractors also do their bit for the Lochgilphead display.

The lights people saw at Christmas were inherited from the council. They are getting old and tired, and several repairs were required to ensure a display took place.

And Stevie has warned they won’t be able to put on a good show for the town this year, unless funds are raised for new lights.

Stevie said: “People will have seen the lights, there were a few bulbs out here and there. We have been repairing lights, the display is in poor condition and getting a bit tired. I don’t know if it will last another year.

“Midton Acrylics have set up a Gofundme page to help fundraise for new lights.

“Our biggest problem is getting a committee together. We would like to hear from anyone who is interested in helping to form a committee.”

If you are interested in helping to form a Lochgilphead Christmas lights committee, please phone Stevie on 01546 60 2989 or email stevie@mkmacleod.co.uk .