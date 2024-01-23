Trust benefits Kilmichael Glassary residents

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Lachlan Miller Memorial Trust (LMMT), established to support and benefit residents of the Kilmichael Glassary Electoral Register area gave out grants totalling £2,020 in 2023.

Each of the members of the community who received funds from the trust also gave the trust members a five-minute presentation following their success.

Among those who benefited were:

Travel and residency costs for 2 budding musicians to attend music summer school

Travel costs for a local student to undertake their senior elective in paediatric

anaesthetics at a hospital in Dublin

anaesthetics at a hospital in Dublin A contribution to travel expenses for five members of 19th Argyll Scout Group

who volunteered at school community projects in Kathmandu, Nepal.

LMMT has also worked on improving the environs of Kilmichael and Bridgend.

The two noticeboards in the village needed to be replaced so LMMT successfully raised

funds from the Ventient Energy A’ Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund, administered by Foundation Scotland, to contribute to costs.

The new noticeboards were handmade in Crinan using sustainable materials such as pine and larch offcuts from a local sawmill on the Tayvallich estate, and utilising waste materials when possible.

The Scouts who received funding and local residents helped take down the old board and erect the new one.

In November daffodil bulbs were planted under both the noticeboards. Wild flower

seeds will be sown in the spring.

These were funded by a Dunadd Community Council Micro Grant.

LMMT asked Dunadd Community Council (DCC) to install a defibrillator in the Kilmi-

chael area.

DCC successfully applied to A’ Chruach Wind Farm and the defibrillator was installed on Ivy Cottage, Bridgend in 2023.

This gives villagers easy access to a defibrillator close to the Horseshoe Inn.

Thanks went to DCC for organising both Wired Up Argyll to complete a quick installation and Andy Craven to give defibrillator training on a very chilly day in November 2023.

Small garnts are available from LMMT for those who live in the Kilmichael Glassary Electoral Register area.

To apply email Lesley Martin – lesley.17@live.co.uk for more information and an application form.

There is no deadline for a submission; the trust meets four times a year.

The trust is also keen to welcome new members to its board – if you live in the

Electoral Register area of Kilmichael Glassary and would like to join the committee

and contribute to the work of LMMT, please contact Lesley Martin for more details

or for a no obligation chat.