New Loch Awe National Park could create ’60 jobs’

A bid to create a Loch Awe National Park has launched a new website and consultations next month “to introduce and stimulate discussion”.

The Scottish Government will designate at least one new national park, joining the two in the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and Trossachs, by spring 2026.

Five communities in the Highlands and Islands – Lochaber, Eilean a’ Cheo (Skye and Raasay), Affric to Alladale, Glen Affric and Loch Awe have expressed an interest in becoming national parks.

The deadline for submissions is February 29, 2024. Nominations then undergo a detailed investigation by NatureScot in the summer.

Last year, a bid to create a new national park around Loch Awe was launched by Avich and Kilchrenan Community Council. Now a new website, www.lochawenationalpark.scot, explains why.

“Spanning approximately 25 miles in length, Loch Awe stands as the longest freshwater loch in Scotland,” it says. “Its expansive size and the magnitude of its water catchment area contribute to its significance not only as a natural wonder but also as a repository of Scotland’s cultural and historical heritage.”

The proposed boundary creates “a National / Regional Park running from Bridge of Orchy to the Sound of Jura incorporating Kilmartin Glen”.

The four community council areas, Dunadd, Avich & Kilchrenan, Glenorchy & Innishail, and Taynuilt, “have been consulted and are in general favour of progressing forward,” it added. “Public consultation is under way.

“This concerted effort aims to safeguard this unique and invaluable region for the benefit of future generations.

“It would be expected that over 60 quality jobs would be created by the formation of the National Park.

“Rangers should be mobile, based and ideally living in communities around the area. They could use village halls or rent ‘offices’ from local businesses perhaps with a presence in Dalmally, Taynuilt, Kilmartin and Dalavich.

“The now redundant Kilchrenan School could be brought back into service as a National Park base and education centre.

“A principal visitor centre at Kilchurn Castle could be built. The visitor numbers are considerable and unmanaged at this location. Kilchurn is one of the most photographed castles in Scotland.”

Suggested questions include: “If this area was chosen, would you feel it important to include Inveraray and Lochgilphead in the park area? It has also been suggested Oban with its spectacular setting should be included.”

Another asks: “Do you realise that property prices will most likely rise within the park area and that tourism though better organised will most likely increase?”

A third ponders: “Are you comfortable with the continued expansion of renewable energy facilities within this proposed park or do you think the ability to export 2GW is enough given the necessity to protect the natural heritage? (2GW is enough to power the city of greater Glasgow).”

There will be drop-in discussion and information days across six venues within and near the proposed boundary.

The venues and times are: Monday February 5 from 2pm to 6.30pm in Dalmally Community Hall, Tuesday February 6 from 6pm to 8pm in the ‘Hub’ media room at Oban High School, Wednesday February 7 from 2pm to 7pm in Taynuilt Community Hall, Thursday February 8 from 2pm to 6pm in Kilmartin Museum, and Friday February 9 from 2pm to 6pm in Dalavich Community Hall.

Niall MacLeod of the Loch Awe National Park committee said: “The New National Parks for Scotland Government team look forward to your attendance and much lively discussion about this once-in-alifetime opportunity and proposal.”