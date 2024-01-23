Double-digit council tax rise planned in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council’s administration is considering a council tax rise of 10 per cent as it faces “enormous” budget challenges as a result of Scottish Government funding cuts.

Any council tax rise would be at odds with the pledge made by Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf in October that the charge would be frozen across Scotland.

But Argyll and Bute Council’s TALIG (The Argyll, Lomond and Isles Group) administration, which rules with a narrow majority of Conservative, Liberal Democrat and some independent councillors, claims it has been left with no choice but to consider the increase.

The depute leader and policy lead for Finance and Commercial Services, councillor Gary Mulvaney, set out the financial position today (January 23).

He said: “The council revenue budget has seen over £70m of cuts since 2010. As it stands today, we still look over the precipice, with over a £20 million revenue gap projected in the next few years.

“In addition, the capital funding from the SNP Government has significantly reduced over the years and as a result of this, and pressures outwith our control, we are now faced with a current capital gap in excess of £20m.

“Meeting as a group last weekend it was clear to us that the funding being offered by the Scottish Government to freeze council tax this year was inadequate.

“The Scottish Government speak of increases, but when you look at the detail and do the calculations, there are cuts, plain and simple. No amount of SNP spin can disguise that.

“Faced once again with unpalatable options for a balanced budget this year and with a need to think about next year, too, we reluctantly considered that a council tax rise of 10 per cent would be needed to protect the services people in Argyll and Bute rely on.

“We will continue to do everything we can to deliver the essential services for our constituents as cost effectively as possible.”

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie added: “Members have expressed real anger over the announcement of a council tax freeze at a party political conference last year.

“This shows a Scottish Government turning their backs on the Verity House agreement, which only a few months ago gave the promise of respect for local accountability and decision making.

“As an administration we will continue to work with COSLA to press the Scottish Government for fair funding to save our services. However, with the current offer we will have no choice but to consider increasing council tax by 10 per cent.

“This is not a position I want, as I recognise there are huge pressures on household finances at this time. I would encourage people to seek advice to make sure they receive any council tax reductions they may be entitled to.

“In addition, it may be possible to pay council tax over 12 months instead of 10 which could also help by giving a consistently lower payment each month to budget for.

“I know that a council tax rise will affect people across Argyll and Bute, but the buck for this rests well and truly with the Scottish Government. They have consistently failed to deliver the resources needed for the services run by councils, and this is the result.

“The alternative to not increase council tax would mean drastic cuts to many of the council services, indeed getting rid of some services altogether and I don’t think that is something our communities want.”

The council will decide its budget and council tax on February 22. Information is expected in the build-up to that meeting about what other service cuts and changes, if any, will be considered.

Councillor Jim Lynch, leader of the SNP-led opposition group, said: “We have no plans whatsoever to increase the council tax by 10 per cent. We are working on our budget proposals at the moment.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the crucial role councils play in their communities, which is why their overall share of the 2024-25 Scottish budget has been increased.

“In 2024-25, Argyll and Bute Council will receive £242 million, an increase of £11.1 million or 4.8 per cent compared to 2023-24, to fund local services.

“In addition, all councils will receive their fair share of the currently undistributed sum of £365.3 million following agreement with COSLA.

“In the face of a profoundly challenging financial situation, the Scottish Government is making available record funding of more than £14 billion to councils in 2024-25 – a real-terms increase of 4.3 per cent compared with the previous year if the council tax freeze is accepted.

“The £144 million for the council tax freeze would be equivalent to an above-inflation 5 per cent rise in council tax nationally.”

A survey last year found a quarter of councils feared they will not be able to balance their budgets in 2024.

A Local Government Information Unit study gathered responses from 42 council leaders, chief executives and finance directors across three quarters of Scotland’s 32 local authorities. It said it was “only a matter of time” before one effectively went bankrupt.

Councils are legally obliged to produce a balanced budget each year. The Highland Council forecast a significant financial gap of £60-70 million for next year (2024/25), while Argyll and Bute Council said it was facing a £12-plus million gap in its budget.

Every respondent said they had planned to raise council tax. Almost three in four – 73 per cent – said they planned to raise it by between five and 10 per cent, while just over one in 10 – 11 per cent – reported they wanted to see a tax hike of more than 10 per cent.

However, a council tax freeze was announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf in October. Just before Christmas, the Scottish Government announced councils will receive a “record £14 billion funding settlement”.