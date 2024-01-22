Pride of Scotland awards open for nominations

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Daily Record Pride of Scotland Awards with TSB, are back for a fifth year, to celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and to honour unsung Scottish heroes who have transformed the lives of people around them.

Winners may have performed outstanding single acts of courage, fought seemingly hopeless battles against the odds, displayed boundless compassion or inspired everyone with their tireless campaigning for others.

Nominees could be five or 105 – heroism has no age barrier. And they could have changed one life or changed the world.

Pride of Scotland is the newest national Awards from the Pride of Britain team.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbusiness, sport, politics, and the arts have all taken part.

And Pride of Scotland is no different, with famous faces taking part including Her Majesty Queen Camilla, Sir Rod Stewart, Brian Cox, Dougray Scott, Irvine Welsh, Lulu, James Corden, Steven Gerrard, Martin Clunes, Alesha Dixon, Sir Cliff Richard, Jarvis Cocker, Sharleen Spiteri, Annie Lennox, Midge Ure, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Prue Leith, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Bear Grylls, Sir Trevor McDonald and Lorraine Kelly.

Awe-inspiring Pride of Scotland winners in 2023 included a gran who tackled an armed robber, a teenager who lost all four limbs to sepsis but became a champion surfer, a brother and sister who raised thousands for the charity that helped him through a cancer battle, the helicopter heroes of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, and the inspirational founders of Scots charities Bikes for Refugees and Sense Scotland.

Host Sanjeev Kohli said: “No matter how bleak the news is, or whatever may be happening in our own lives, Pride of Scotland reminds us what really matters. The winners are the most incredible people you could hope to meet, and it will be a privilege to help shine a light on their achievements.”

Host Elaine C Smith said: “Pride of Scotland is the most magical night of the year, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be back. It’s a real honour to celebrate truly remarkable people who make us so proud to be Scots. I know there will be a few tears, but plenty of laughs too, and I can’t wait.”

Emma Springham, chief marketing officer of TSB said “At TSB we’re very happy to continue to support the Pride of Scotland Awards.

“The communities we serve are at the heart of what we do, so celebrating the heroes within those communities is very important for us. We are also looking forward to seeing who follows in the footsteps of the hilarious Clown Doctors, the winners of last year’s TSB Community Hero award.”

Nominations will close on Tuesday March 5.

Nominate now via https://www.prideofscotland.org/nominate/

Winners will be chosen by the Pride of Scotland judging panel and they will be announced during a star-studded red-carpet ceremony in May.

The categories are:

TSB COMMUNITY HERO:

Celebrating the extraordinary people who have a positive impact on the lives of others.

YOUNG FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR:

To reward a young person for inspirational charity work.

EMERGENCY SERVICES AWARD:

For police, fire, ambulance, paramedics or air, sea or mountain rescue who have gone beyond the call of duty.

OUTSTANDING BRAVERY:

For adults who risk their own safety to help others in danger.

CHILD/TEENAGER OF COURAGE AWARD:

For battling against the odds to help others, or putting themselves at risk to save someone in danger.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

For achievements not covered in other categories, such as inspiring carers, campaigners and members of armed forces.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT:

To recognise far-reaching achievement, possibly on a national or international scale.