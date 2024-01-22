MPs launch energy rebate campaign

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two Highlands and Islands MPs have joined forces to launch a new Highland Energy Rebate campaign.

Brendan O’Hara Argyll and Bute MP and Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey aim to address the disproportionate energy costs faced by residents of the Highlands and Islands, who play a significant role in the UK’s renewable energy production yet pay higher energy costs than many other regions of the UK.

The Highland Energy Rebate report, released as part of the campaign, states: “The Highland and Islands region is pivotal in generating renewable energy for the UK but faces higher energy costs due to transmission and distribution charges.

“This campaign addresses the unfair economic burden on these communities, aligning with broader national goals of fair energy distribution and sustainability.”

Mr O’Hara said: “The Highlands and Islands of Scotland produce far more clean, renewable energy than we can ever use.

“That energy heats and keeps the lights on in millions of homes across the United Kingdom.

“Despite producing that energy, when we come to use it, we face some of the highest standing charges and the highest unit price in the UK, and we have the highest fuel poverty rates anywhere in the UK.

“Unfortunately, it’s only the UK government which has the power to change that, and that’s why we have launched the campaign for a Highland Energy Rebate for residents of the Highlands and Islands. It’s high time we benefited from the energy we produce.”

Mr Hendry added: “The Highland Energy Rebate is not just a policy proposal; it’s a call for fairness and equity in energy pricing.

“Our communities contribute immensely to the nation’s renewable energy yet face bills that are way above the average compared to those across the UK.

“We pay more, have to use more, due to our climate and face the highest levels of fuel poverty – all as a region that exports more than six times the electricity it produces.

“This is a wholly reserved matter, so we are urging the UK Government to recognise the unique circumstances of our region and to implement a fair energy pricing and rebate scheme.”

The proposed rebate scheme is designed to provide financial relief to residents of the Highlands and Islands, especially those in off-grid areas, by offsetting the higher per-unit costs of electricity they currently face. The campaign aligns with broader national goals of fair energy distribution and sustainability.