Mid Argyll braces for more heavy rain and wind

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll was battered by Storm Isha last night and this morning with roads flooding and/or blocked with trees coming down and some structural damage.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful had been diverted on to the Old Military Road on Sunday but was re-instated back to the A83 today (Monday January 22) under temporary traffic lights.

An inspection this morning revealed a defect to the surface of the road which needed to be repaired before the road could be fully opened.

An inspection of the hillside and review of the forecast and saturation levels were due to take place at lunchtime today.

The A83 before bridge at Inveraray Castle was flooded late yesterday evening (Sunday January 21 2024) as a combination of high tide and high winds swept loch water on to the road.

A similar situation flooded the single track road at Gallachoille, Tayvallich.

Meanwhile various roads including the A83 saw trees down and branches and bushes leaving debris across roads, with both members of the public and council teams working to clear a path for traffic.

In Lochgoilhead a power cut at 9.40pm on Sunday evening was still being worked on by teams from SSEN, with the hope that it would be restored by 4pm today (Monday January 22).

SSEN apologised for the inconvenience but said repair work could only be carried out safely once the weather had eased off.

It is understood that engineers were on site along the Hell’s Glen road and near Lochgoilhead at lunchtime today (Monday January 22).

The Met office announced on Monday that an amber warning for Storm Jocelyn across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds in from the west/southwest on Tuesday into Wednesday.