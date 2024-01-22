Gearing up for World Gaelic Week

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) is gearing up for its third and most ambitious year as organisers unveil the first wave of events in the week’s packed programme for 2024.

This year the theme is Do Chànan. Do Chothrom, which translates to Your Language. Your Opportunity.

The first official nationwide language week of its kind in Scotland, Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2024 will run from February 19-25 and will see a plethora of vibrant events take place across the country and beyond, both in person and online.

From workshops to walking tours, coffee mornings to cèilidhs, communities are set to come together to share their appreciation for Scotland’s heritage and cultural identity.

This year, 53 events across 17 council areas have been funded with help from the Small Grants Fund, supported by Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig is not just for those who have received financial support, however, with organisers keen to emphasise that everyone and anyone can get involved.

The essence of the week-long event lies in welcoming individuals, community groups, clubs and schools to take part in any way they can.

Whether it is a casual conversation in Gaelic, sharing a Gaelic phrase or joining any of the numerous events happening throughout the week, every contribution, no matter how small, enriches the tapestry of this widespread celebration.

Anyone keen to take part can add their own event to the week’s programme through the official online diary at: https://seachdainnagaidhlig.scot/events/.

Events are happening across the length and breadth of Scotland and beyond.

In Oban, Fèis Latharna will run An Seisean Seinn, a music workshop involving 11-18 year olds from the Oban and Lorn area, with an inclusive, informal performance set to round off the event.

Also in Argyll and Bute, Cardross Primary are running a café for the whole school to attend, as well as parents and the wider community, while Comunn nam Pàrant An Òbain are planning a family ceilidh for all members of the community, providing Gaelic users of all levels an opportunity to use and practise their language skills.

A host of communities across the Highlands are taking part, from pottery sessions with Ionad Thròndairnis in Skye to music and movement classes at the Cheryl Heggie School of Dance in Inverness.

Scottish islands are also getting involved, with Fèis Arainn hosting a presentation on the work of John Dewar, on behalf of the Duke of Argyll, and the Comunn na Gàidhlig Ìle inviting members of the community to an afternoon of storytelling and songs associated with the local villages of Islay, with a focus on lost stories and folklore.

This year’s festival will also see daily online workshops for schools take place across the country for the first time, offering resources and workshops that are tailored to suit schools with all levels of Gaelic experience – from total beginners to fluent speakers. Schools are encouraged to register their interest at https://seachdainnagaidhlig.scot/education/.

Joy Dunlop, director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “Seachdain na Gàidhlig is an inclusive week, designed to encourage everyone to embrace and express what the Gaelic language signifies to them and act as an important celebration of our cultural identity.

“Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed an incredible response, with Gaelic speakers and learners of all proficiencies seizing the opportunity to celebrate and share the language through various creative avenues.

“It’s a very exciting time for the language as we embark on Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2024, which is already boasting a diverse array of confirmed events.”

Also as part of the 2024 festival, youngsters under the age of 18 will be invited to take part in a T-shirt competition, designing the official merchandise for the 2025 event.

Serving as a platform for the younger generation to engage directly with Gaelic culture through artistic expression, the competition asks participants to create a design based on what Gaelic means to them.

Thursday February 22 will be dubbed Say a Gaelic Phrase Day, with people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds encouraged to film themselves speaking the language and share it on social media, using the hashtag #SeachdainNaGàidhlig2024 or #SayAGaelicPhraseDay.