Camanachd Association Single Team Cup draw
Last year’s runners-up in the Single Team Cup, Kilmory, will travel to play Strachur-Dunoon in the quarter-finals – both teams’ first match of the competition.
Ballachulish will host Uddingston in the competition’s only first round tie.
A total nine sides were split into north and south sections for the opening round
pairings but only one first round tie was required.
The draw in full:
First Round – Saturday April 13, Southern Section:
Ballachulish v Uddingston
Quarter-finals – Saturday May 18:
Ballachulish / Uddingston v Lochcarron; Lewis Camanachd v Glengarry; Boleskine v Ardnamurchan; Strachur-Dunoon v Kilmory.
Semi-finals – Saturday June 22:
Lewis Camanachd / Glengarry v Ballachulish / Uddingston / Lochcarron;
Boleskine / Ardnamurchan v Strachur-Dunoon / Kilmory
The Single Team Cup competition final will take place on Saturday July 20 2024 with the venue still to be announced.
The Bullough Cup draw is as follows:
First round Saturday April 27 2024:
Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll; English Shinty Association v Lochside Rovers; Aberdour v Oban Celtic; Bute v Tayforth.
Byes: SCOTS Camanachd, Strachur-Dunoon, Uddingston, Kyles Athletic.
Quarter-finals – Saturday May 25:
Aberdour / Oban Celtic v Kyles Athletic; Strachur-Dunoon v SCOTS Camanachd; English Shinty Association / Lochside Rovers v Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll; Bute / Tayforth v Uddingston.
Semi-finals – Saturday July 13:
Bute / Tayforth / Uddingston v Strachur-Dunoon / SCOTS Camanachd; Aberdour / Oban Celtic / Kyles Athletic v English Shinty Association / Lochside Rovers / Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll.
The Bullough Cup Final takes place on Saturday August 24 2024.