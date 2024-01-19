Your Picture – 19 January, 2024
This beautiful photograph was taken by Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye on Saturday January 6. Her photograph of the afternoon winter sun over Ardrishaig from Lochgilphead was taken using the camera on her mobile phone.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, please sent it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or visit the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club on Facebook.