Weather forecast could see A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful closed

Preparations are being put in place for a downpour roads bosses fear could close the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful this weekend.

The current forecast for Sunday indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall and thawing conditions, with a yellow weather warning in place.

Experts fear these will bring a significant increase in hillside saturation levels and, as a precaution, the Old Military Road will be prepared in case required overnight on Sunday.

The diversion of traffic onto the Old Military Road will be subject to further review of forecast and conditions and an update will be issued if the route is required.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: “Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely.

“Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on A83 Rest and Be Thankful | Traffic Scotland and twitter at @trafficscotland.”