Thought for the Week, January 19 2024

Over the last few weeks, we have all been drawn into the story of the Post Office scandal.

There has been a huge outpouring of anger over how so many postmasters have been treated and the injustice of these people being convicted and accused of crimes they did not commit.

We all know it is wrong for people to be punished for things they have never done.

I wonder then what you feel about these words from the prophet Isaiah: “The fact is, it was our suffering he took on himself; he bore our pain. But we thought that God was punishing him, that God was beating him for something he did. But he was being punished for what we did. He was crushed because of our guilt. He took the punishment we deserved and this brought us peace. We were healed because of his pain. We had all wandered away like sheep. We had gone our own way. And yet the Lord put all our guilt on him.”

These words were spoken about Jesus. He was punished for things he had never done but, unlike the Post Office workers, this was no miscarriage of justice.

Jesus willingly gave himself up to take the punishment for all the wrong things I am guilty of in order that my name is cleared before God.

God’s justice is satisfied, God has accepted Jesus’ sacrifice on my behalf.

The fancy religious term for this is “justified”. It is just-if-i’d never done wrong.

What love and what gratitude we, who believe these things to be true, have towards Jesus. What he has done for me, he has also done for you.

How will you respond to His love and sacrifice?

Gordon Cosgrove, Springbank Church, Campbeltown.