Community plan consultation gets underway

Consultation events into the new Dunadd Community Enterprise community plan got underway last week.

Residents of the Ford, Kilmartin and Kilmichael area are being consulted on proposals to regenerate village centres.

A draft community plan outlining some of the ideas is being displayed at three consultation events.

The first took place at Kilmartin Parish Church on Thursday January 11, with the second on Thursday January 18 in Ford Village Hall.

David Smart, chairman of the enterprise group, said: “It was well attended. There was some very positive feedback. It has been met with approval.

“We expect to pick up more ideas during the consultation.”

A final event will take place back at Kilmartin on February 1 from 3-7pm.

The idea behind the community plan is to make Dunadd a better place to work through a series of projects.

Part of this includes tourism development, with plans to develop a relationship with Heart of Argyll tourism organisation.

Improving the Dalriada Footpath and agreeing how the area can welcome and live alongside camper vans are also included.

The community enterprise will identify key employers and work to understand the opportunities and challenges they face.

There are also plans to investigate how public transport can be improved and opportunities for community asset acquisition will be identified.