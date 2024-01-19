Cairndow salmon processing jobs to be ‘relocated’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Associated Seafoods Limited has today (Friday January 19) announced that it is relocating around 30 positions in salmon processing from Loch Fyne Oysters in Cairndow, Argyll, to Moray Seafoods in Buckie, Moray.

The company says the move will enable investment in a new production facility for ready-to-eat foods at Loch Fyne.

Loch Fyne Oysters’ restaurant, delicatessen, oyster farm and mussel farm will continue at Cairndow with the retention of about 45 positions in those departments plus an upgrade to facilities within 18-24 months.

As a result of changes to some roles and the opening hours of the Oyster Bar, it is expected that an additional 15 positions will be available to those in Cairndow who cannot relocate.

Loch Fyne Oysters, which became part of the Associated Seafoods group in 2023, will benefit from a state of the art salmon processing area and smokery in Buckie which allows for the smooth transfer of existing Loch Fyne products.

Under these plans, everyone who is currently employed in salmon processing in Cairndow will be offered a job in Moray or alternatively at Associated Seafoods’ other site in Arbroath, Angus.

However, the company recognises that not everyone will be able to relocate and that therefore their job may be at risk.

Victor West, chief executive of Associated Seafoods, said: “We remain fully committed to the Loch Fyne base and anticipate a complete upgrade of the facilities within the next two years.

“This further investment and redeployment will ensure we continue to develop the Loch Fyne Oysters brand and create new high-quality, premium foods.

“In order to stay at the forefront of a competitive market, we need to relocate around 30 positions in salmon processing and smoking from Cairndow to Buckie.

“There is a job at our sites in Buckie and Arbroath for everyone who is currently employed in Cairndow but we understand that relocation may not be possible for all staff.

“We will be consulting with those affected to reach the best outcome for all and giving them as much time as possible to decide what they want to do.

“Under these proposals, the award-winning quality of our salmon products will be protected long-term whilst our customers will be able to continue to enjoy visiting Loch Fyne Oysters’ restaurant and delicatessen in Cairndow as normal.

“Loch Fyne Oysters will continue to create and supply the finest quality seafood products in Scotland.”

ASL will be consulting with local business support organisations and job agencies to identify opportunities for staff who decide not to relocate.