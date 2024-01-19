Aggie is top citizen at annual dinner

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The first Tarbert Senior Citizens Annual Christmas Dinner since covid took place in the village hall on Friday night.

Aggie Dennis was announced the 2024 Citizen of the Year after receiving the most nominations into the ballot box at the village’s post office.

A busy man, Aggie is watch commander at Tarbert’s retained fire crew. He organised the Queen’s platinum jubilee tea party in the village in 2022, and the Coronation tea party.

Aggie also organises Tarbert’s remembrance service and helped to arrange the affiliation of the Faslane Patrol Boat Squadron with the village.

He also fundraises for and helps to organise the fireworks display in Tarbert every year.

Asked how he felt to be nominated Citizen of the Year, Aggie said: “Humbled. I enjoy serving the community and it’s nice to be recognised for it. I have been here 35 years.”

The former Navy man added: “I sailed in one day and decided to stay.”

At the village hall on Friday night, just under 80 senior citizens enjoyed a hot, four course cooked meal.

They were entertained with music by the band None the Wiser.

The event is organised and staged by volunteers who agree the senior citizens of the village deserve a thank you in the form of a good night out.

A volunteer chef helped the committee cook the food and the fire fighters helped to set up the hall the night before.

Brenda Galbraith, of the Tarbert Senior Citizens Annual Christmas Dinner committee, said: “We had a fantastic team of waiting staff, volunteer drivers to get people to and from the hall, dishwashers in the kitchen and bar staff as well. A great night was had by all. We receive donations and fundraise to make this event happen.

“A lot of work goes in by volunteers to make this event happen. It was great to see so many people enjoying their evening.”

Stonefield Castle Hotel and Lullabelles restaurant helped out with the food. The local Co-op also supports the event.