Support for family of a very special lady

Friends and neighbours of a well-loved Lochgoilhead woman who died suddenly have started a Gofundme page.

They are honouring the memory of the very special Gael Fletcher by raising funds to help cover the cost of her funeral.

Gael was only 49 when she died suddenly on January 2. She leaves behind her husband Gordon, two teenage children, two adult children and three young grandchildren.

Her cause of death is still to be determined, but she began to feel unwell and pulled the car she was driving over.

Gael’s friend and neighbour Suzzanne Mawer was shocked and saddened. Her first thought was for Gael’s family. They have lost a wife, mum, nana and daughter.

Suzzanne said: “I can’t imagine being in their shoes if you are a young family. If you are a young family, you don’t prepare for things like this.

“Gael and I used to bump into each other around the village and we would stop and chat. She was always very positive, very outgoing and friendly and had a really big heart.”

To give an example of this, Gael started up a Gofundme in October after a young local couple were hit by the affects of Storm Babet.

They had only recently started up their street food business, which was damaged when the River Goil burst its banks.

Thanks to the quick thinking of Gael, and the generosity of the community, they were able to carry out repairs and reopen much sooner than they would otherwise.

Suzzanne said: “She helped out completely off her own back. Gael started a Gofundme up to help them get their business back on track, which was very kind of her. She was a lovely person.”

The tragedy struck as Gael was driving her daughter and young grandson home from her parents. She suddenly felt very unwell and thankfully had the forethought to pull over and stop her car.

Gael collapsed and had to wake her 14-year-old daughter and ask her to call 999 as she was really struggling to breathe.

It was a very rural location, there was no street lighting and Gael’s daughter was unable to give their exact location to the ambulance controller.

She bravely flagged down a passing car. The occupants are still to the family unknown, but they carried out CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Those kind strangers, who the family would like to thank, and the ambulance crew, did all they could. But sadly Gael had passed away.

Gael has left behind a grieving and utterly heart-broken family.

Suzzanne said: “Our hope is that with your help to raise funds we can come together as a community to help cover the costs involved with a funeral to at least be able to try and ease just a little of the burden for this whole family.

“Should we be fortunate to raise any excess funds, these will go towards supporting her beloved family/ children.”

As the Advertiser went to press, £5,684 had been raised towards the £7,000 target. To help, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/gael-fletcher .