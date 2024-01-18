Lorn Healthy Options weekly health tip

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Back to basics part one: Sleep – the great modifier

Let me start by wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year on behalf of Healthy Options.

It’s the time of year when many of us will be making health-related new year resolutions by increasing physical activity or cleaning up our diet, but my suggestion would be to start with the foundation of our existence – sleep.

Many feel they can safely sacrifice some shut eye for an extra TV episode or some late-night social media, but those who are sleep deprived often underestimate the results.

The low value we place on our sleep is having a profound effect on our life expectancy, safety, productivity and how we educate ourselves and our children.

Countless studies point to the fact that insufficient sleep increases the risk of poor health outcomes from the common cold to a heart attack.

Sleep deprivation over time has strong links to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, obesity and insulin resistance increasing the risk of diabetes.

Poor sleep patterns also play havoc with our hormonal balance and can result in an increased drive to eat while experiencing less satiety.

Our immune system also takes a battering, leaving us more prone to infection and disease.

We should be striving for seven to eight hours each night, but many get much less.

The problem is we learn to adapt to sleep deprivation to navigate our way through the day, but the physical and mental outcomes are inevitable.

This is known as baseline resetting and we accept a fatigued state as the “new norm”.

Cognitive function, focus, memory and our emotional equilibrium all take a hit, not to mention our reaction time.

Bear in mind, there is no breathalyser type test for sleep deprivation while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Here are six tips to help you achieve more rest.

Routine: Try to go to bed and wake at the same time each day, including the weekends, as this will help to maintain an effective circadian rhythm.

Light up in the morning: Try to get outside early in the morning into sunlight as this will improve your chance of feeling sleepy at bedtime.

Lights down in the evening: Evening light is the enemy of sleep so dim lights in the evening, preferably using lamps instead of overhead options. Even LED alarm clocks facing you can have an effect so turn them away when you hit the pillow.

Reduce caffeine and alcohol: Both these substances can reduce our ability to get to sleep and fragment our sleep during the night. Restrict caffeine intake to the morning as it takes a long time to clear from our system.

Gadget free bedroom: Try not to use phones and tablets before bedtime as the blue light they emit can trick our brain into thinking it is daytime. The mental engagement can also prevent the mind from decelerating towards a restful state.

Get hot to cool down: A hot shower or bath before bedtime can be relaxing and has the added bonus of shifting heat away from our core which is a trigger for sleep. Try to keep your bedroom cool but don’t allow your feet to become too cold.

If you could benefit from more health and lifestyle guidance to kick start your new year, please visit www.lornhealthyoptions.co.uk and self-refer to our Thrive programme.

Rob Graham, lead exercise professional, Healthy Options.