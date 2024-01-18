Announcements – January 19, 2024

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown on January 11, 2024, Jean M. Campbell, née Cumming, aged 78 years, of Achnashelloch Farm, Kilmichael, By Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of Douglas Campbell, loving mother of Stewart and mother-in-law of Yvonne. Cherished grandmother of Douglas, Lewis and Harris. A dear sister to Marion and the late Gavin. A private family service was held at Cardross Crematorium. Sadly missed.

FLORENCE – Peacefully at home, 104 Millknowe, Campbeltown, with her family by her side, on January 10, 2024, Euphemia Allison McGregor McLellan (Phemie), in her 90th year, a much loved Mum to Hilda and Duncan, a dear mum-in-law of John, loving granny to Julie, cherished nana of Emma and Amy, a granny, great-granny, great-great-granny, sister, auntie and friend to many.

GAULD – Peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on January 15, 2024, Margaretta F. Gauld, née Stewart, in her 91st year, of 10 Rowan Park, Lochgilphead, and formerly of 12a Dalavich. Beloved wife of the late John Gauld, much loved mother of Peter, Gordon, Caroline and Marina. Cherished granny of Robert and Rowan, and great-granny of Abigail. A dear sister of Fiona, Rhona and the late Tommy. A much respected mother-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Dalavich Church on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12 noon, thereafter to Dalavich Cemetery. Family flowers only please. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

McARTHUR – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on January 14, 2024, Dugald Hawthorn McArthur (Dougie) in his 88th year, Springfield Terrace, High Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Dugald and Jean McArthur, much loved dad of Dale, beloved father-in-law of Doreen, adored granda of Derrin, good friend of Ian and a loving brother and uncle. Dougie’s Funeral will take place on Saturday 27th January at 11.00 a.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 11.30 a.m., travelling up Longrow, Lochend Street, High Street, George Street, across the esplanade and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Dougie along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer’s Scotland.

McTAGGART – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, surrounded by his family, on January 13, 2024, Alistair Brown McTaggart (Hamish), in his 66th year, son of the late David Robertson McTaggart and Margaret Wright Sharp McTaggart, a devoted dad to Stuart, Kris and Cassie, a loving father-in-law, a cherished grandad and a much loved brother and uncle.

PURSELL – Duncan Campbell Pursell, May 29, 1933 – December 14, 2023. Much loved husband to Helen. Adored father, father-in-law and grandfather. Forever in our hearts.

RINTOUL – On January 11, 2024, peacefully at Yarrow House, Erskine Hospital Bishopton, Elizabeth (Betty) Falconer Rintoul, née Small, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Norman Rintoul and a dear sister, friend and neighbour of many. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, (today) Friday, January 19, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome. With thanks to all at Yarrow House for the kind care and attention received.

TART – Peacefully in the Kintyre Care Centre, Campbeltown, on January 7, 2024, Audrey Elizabeth Tart, in her 88th year, Keil Cottages, Gigha, dearly beloved wife of the late Michael Richard Tart, much loved mum of Julie and Patrick, a loving nanny and great-nanny and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral service in Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday, January 31 at 1.15 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. A celebration of Audrey’s life and interment of her ashes will take place on Monday, April 8 in Gigha Church at 12 noon and thereafter to Gigha Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

WALLACE – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on January 9, 2024, Flora Wallace, in her 85th year, Uigle Cottage, much loved daughter of James and Isa, loving sister of the late John, loving sister-in-law of Jean, beloved aunty of Margaret, Elizabeth and the late Isabel adored great-aunt of Alice, Jamie, Ailsa and Claire. Flora’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue, Kinloch Road and past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Flora along our route. Family flowers only please.

YOUNG – Peacefully on January 13, 2024, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, after an illness borne bravely with great courage and dignity, Yvonne (Yvie) Young, aged 50 years, of 20e Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. Beloved and adored only daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Young. Much loved and loving partner of Frank; and a cherished stepmum and mentor to his daughters, Marie and Erin and a very proud Yaya of Lottie. A dearly loved niece and cousin to all the extended family. A true warrior and devoted friend who was a great inspiration and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Yvie’s life will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12 noon, thereafter the funeral cortège will travel down Argyll St., along Lochnell St., returning along Poltalloch Street and the Corran, on route to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. No black ties, please wear something pink. Family flowers only. Donations can be made in memory of Yvie to the Beatson Cancer Charity.

IN MEMORIAMS

BRISTOW – In loving memory of Bill Bristow, March 1, 1926 to January 22, 2018.

Much loved and missed

– On behalf of the Bristow family.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of my dear husband Duncan, who was tragically taken from me on January 18, 2018.

I miss your smile, I miss your touch

I miss your laugh, I miss you so much

Though you’re no longer by my side

Your presence and love I’ll always abide

– Love you, always and forever Dawn.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our Dad Duncan, who was tragically taken from us on January 18, 2018.

Gone are the days we used to share

But in our hearts, you are always there.

The gates of memory will never close

We miss you more than anyone knows.

– Lots of love your boys, John and Campbell.

MACDOUGALL – In memory of our beloved son Duncan, who died suddenly January 18, 2018.

We cannot bring the old days back,

When we were all together,

But memories keep you close to us,

And memories last forever.

Always in our hearts

– Mum and Dad.

MACDOUGALL – Treasured memories of Duncan, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who lost his life aboard the Nancy Glen on January 18, 2018.

You left without warning.

Gone so fast.

Now all we have are cherished memories of our past.

Love and miss you always Duncs

– Alison, Stephen, Ella and Jack.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our beloved nephew and cousin Duncan, taken too soon on January 18, 2018.

Sadly missed along life’s way

Lovingly remembered every day

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts he is always there

– McIntyre family.

MARTIN – Precious memories of Ronnie, a much loved dad and granda, who passed away on January 19, 2019.

Will love and miss you forever.

– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew and Blake xxxxx