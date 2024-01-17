High Brenfield wind farm scoping exercise closes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Comments from Mid Argyll residents on Low Carbon’s proposals for 17 turbines, 220 metres tall, on land at High Brenfield, have now been submitted as part of the company’s scoping exercise.

The proposal places the wind farm one-and-a-half miles from Ardrishaig and less than a mile from Inverneill and Brenfield.

Ardrishaig Community Council held three public meetings to gain feedback from residents before submitting its comments before last week’s deadline on January 12.

Gillian Hogarth of Ardrishaig Community Council said: “The detailed ACC response to the scoping request was submitted by the deadline.

“ACC is very grateful to all those who put in time and effort to make it as comprehensive as possible and that we hope that necessary changes will be made to the scope of the Environmental Assessment Assessment to take account of concerns raised in areas where the scoping proposal was deficient.”

People in Inverneill also formed a residents’ group to submit their concerns.

A previous application had been submitted and withdrawn after planning and community objections, however, the increased scale of the latest proposal means it will bypass local planning and government ministers instead will decide on the application, if it is lodged.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Given that the only significant change is that the current proposal is for a larger and significantly more visually intrusive development than the previous one, we feel the onus is on Low Carbon to demonstrate why this proposal should succeed where previous ones have been unsuccessful.”

Ms Hogarth said the general feeling from the public meetings held by the community council was that “Argyll and Bute was already stuffed full of wind farms”.

Concerns and questions have been also raised surrounding noise, the impact on a public reservoir from disturbing peat ground, and pressure on the rental housing market during the construction period.

Low Carbon intends to apply to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit for permission by the end of next winter.