Pupils’ pocket garden ideas sought

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has launched the annual Pocket Garden Design Competition in partnership with Garden for Life Forum.

Following the great success of the 2023 competition, the charity is inviting nursery and school pupils, aged three to 18, to design a miniature pocket-sized garden which includes food for people, is good for wildlife and reuses something.

The 2024 competition has a theme of ‘nature’s engineers’.

It shines a light on the incredible homes that animals build, their role in creating whole ecosystems and how modern ‘green’ technology is being inspired by natural engineering.

From bee hives to bird nests, or air conditioning inspired by termite mounds there’s lots to discover and wonder at.

The designers of the best entries will be invited to build and grow their garden at school before filming or photographing it to be displayed as part of an online interactive garden in June where people will be able to vote for their favourite.

Last year, the charity received almost 200 entries to the competition from 28 local authority areas with the work of 42 finalists being displayed in a digital showcase.

Eve Keepax, education and learning officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Schools tell us that their pupils love taking part in this competition and it’s a great way to bring learning for sustainability alive.

“It’s also a great way for pupils to learn about how they can be part of making Scotland a nature positive place whether they’re interested in bees, beavers, birds or buildings.”

Designs must be submitted no later than Friday 23 February 2024 to pocketgarden@keepscotlandbeautiful.org.

Further information and inspiration from past years can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/pocketgarden