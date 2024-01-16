Development agency seeks two new board members

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

People with a strong commitment to the future of the Highlands and Islands are being invited to apply to join the board of the region’s development agency.

Scottish ministers are looking to fill two non-executive director positions on the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) board, with the new appointees expected to start three-year terms in April.

With around 300 staff based across the Highlands and Islands, HIE is an ambitious organisation with a vital role in supporting businesses and communities to build a greener, fairer and more resilient region that benefits everyone and makes a strong contribution to Scotland.

The agency operates throughout a geographically diverse region that covers more than half of the Scottish land mass, including all 94 inhabited islands, and is home to around 470,000 people.

Its current five-year strategy, launched in August 2023, sets out a vision for a leading net zero region with a dynamic wellbeing economy and is aligned with the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation and the New Deal for Business.

Responsible for setting strategic direction, key decision-making and effective governance, the 12-member board encompasses a range of skills, knowledge and experience that reflect the diversity of the region and the breadth of HIE’s remit.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join the board of an ambitious organisation with a vital role in supporting businesses and communities across the Highlands and Islands,” said Alistair Dodds CBE, HIE chairperson.

“It’s important our board encompasses a range of skills, knowledge and experience to reflect the diversity of our region and the economic and community development opportunities and challenges that exist in this part of Scotland.

“As a board, we have a diverse range of backgrounds and experience and at least two things in common: our passion for the Highlands and Islands and our commitment to make a positive difference to the wellbeing and prosperity of everyone who lives here.

“On this occasion, we’re particularly keen to hear from people with knowledge and experience in natural capital, energy and property.”

All candidates will be expected to have a close affinity with the Highlands and Islands and a strong awareness of opportunities and challenges facing businesses and communities across the region.

Scottish ministers particularly welcome applications from women, people with disabilities, LGBT+ people, people from ethnic minority communities and people aged under 50.

Members of the HIE board are expected to devote two days per month to the role, although this is currently under review.

Full details are available on the Public Appointments Scotland website.

CAPTION:

HIE chairperson Alistair Dodds CBE. Photograph: Ewen Weatherspoon. NO_C03highlandsislandsenterprise01_24_alistair-dodds