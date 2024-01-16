Cold start to pony club events

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll South Pony Club started off its 2024 season on Sunday January 14 with a double whammy of rallies held at the same time – but 60 miles apart.

The Mid Argyll members enjoyed an instructional rally at Long Walk, Kilmartin with coach Lucy Hallett in the crisp winter sunshine. Soon the ponies and riders were fairly flying over the poles and jumping exercises set up by Lucy.

Meanwhile Sheila MacCallum was very busy and very cold with her contingent of riders at Dalivaddy Arena Campbeltown.

The ponies were all on their toes with the cold air so the youngsters didn’t really have time to feel the cold as everyone was busy learning new equestrian skills.

Both instructors were very happy with the progress of the members and their ponies and the smiles all round say it all as everyone went home chilled but very happy.

A great start for 2024 for Argyll South altogether.