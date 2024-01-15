Tarbert suffer severe blow in cup game
Garrowhill AFC 18
Tarbert AFC 0
Bobby Thomson Challenge Cup – round one
Tarbert AFC did not have good start to the year after returning from the east end of Glasgow with a sorrowful 18-goal loss.
The Greater Glasgow Premier AFL division 3 side took on fellow division three league team Garrowhill AFC in the first round of the Bobby Thomson Challenge Cup.
The unfortunate Dookers failed to get one goal past the opposition, who sit fourth in the league on 19 points, on Saturday January 13.
Tarbert are currently on four points, third from the bottom.
This Saturday, January 20, the Mid Argyll outfit are at home to Craigneuk AFC, who are one place above the Dookers on five points. Kick-off is at 2pm.