Summer ferry timetables launched – apart from Islay and Colonsay

CalMac summer 2024 timetables became available to view on its website on Thursday January 11.

Bookings and advanced purchase up to September 30 will open to the public in three sections, with phase one routes expected to open for bookings on January 18, phase two on January 23, and phase three on February 12.

The timetables will initially be published for the period March 29 – September 30, while timetables from October 1-20 will be published once vessel deployment plans for the annual overhaul schedule for the winter 2024/25 period are confirmed.

However, due to infrastructure works taking place at Kennacraig and Port Askaig during 2024, work continues to finalise Kennacraig-Islay and Oban-Colonsay timetables.

As these timetables are not finalised, they are not yet available to view.

The CalMac website has a full customer update regarding the summer timetable and further updates will be posted there: https://www.calmac.co.uk/customer-updates/summer-2024-timetables