MSP raises need for social enterprise support

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess has called for more support for social enterprise in a bid to boost the fast-growing sector across her constituency.

Speaking in Parliament last Thursday (January 11), Ms Burgess asked what specific support could be offered to the growing social enterprise sector.

There are now more than 1,200 social enterprises across the Highlands and Islands. A third of all Scotland’s social enterprises are in rural areas, contributing 88,000 jobs and more than £2.3billion to the economy.

Ms Burgess, of the Scottish Greens, said: “The highest densities of social enterprises are in the Highlands and Islands. The area has a strong track record for thriving social enterprises and innovative rural businesses generating money for the local economy.

“The social enterprise business model requires reinvestment in the community, so these businesses play a crucial role in developing local economies and ensuring they remain resilient as we face increasing knocks from the climate and nature emergency.”

Responding to Ms Burgess’s question, Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy, confirmed the Scottish Government has provided £600,000 of direct support to social enterprises in the Highlands and Islands since April 2022 – the first financial year since the Greens joined the Scottish Government through the Bute House Agreement.