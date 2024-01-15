Mid Argyll Rugby Club do it for Doddie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Big-hearted members of Mid Argyll Rugby Club have started the New Year by signing up to the Doddie Aid Challenge.

The aim is to log as many miles of activity as you can to support your district in achieving the most miles over five weeks.

Doddie Aid is a virtual mass-participation exercise event founded by former Scotland captain, Rob Wainwright from the isle of Coll.

Any exercise counts, with the winning district being the one with the most miles at the end of the event.

The fundraiser is in support of My Name5 Doddie Foundation, which invests in research to find meaningful treatments for motor neuron disease (MND).

Mid Argyll Rugby Club is competing as part of the Glasgow district. The idea to join in came from women’s coach Drew Buckley and squad member Ben Rusden.

When signing up there is a £20 donation to Doddie Aid and most competitors are also raising funds through their own crowdfunding pages.

Miles are logged by signing into the Doddie Aid app. And while the Mid Argyll players are logging miles on behalf of their district, there is also plenty of competition between the individuals.

The fun began on January 1 and already many Mid Argyll competitors are logging up to 100 miles a week, some even more.

Robbie Mactavish, Mid Argyll squad member, said: “A good scatter of us are doing it. It is a nationwide event. We are doing it as a team, through the rugby club.

“Doddie Weir was a big Scotland player who set up the charity, and the whole of Scottish rugby supports it.

“Basically, you all raise money for the charity by doing as many miles as you can within five weeks.

“The first day, on January 1, I went out on the bike and covered 25 kilometres. This week I’ve been out on the bike, doing the regular training and going to the gym. There are lots of things that can be converted and added to your total, for example yoga, or weights.

“I did about 90 miles during the first week, but it’s getting harder to get the miles in now I’m back at work. Some members of the Mid Argyll Rugby Club are way ahead of that. We are quite competitive amongst ourselves.

“Everyone is doing really well and it’s all for a good cause.”

Visit the Mid Argyll Rugby Club Facebook page to find out how to donate. By Tuesday night club members had logged more than 1,680 miles and raised over £900.