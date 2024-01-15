Inveraray History Society – Neil Munro, my grandfather

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Well known local author, Neil Munro, was the subject of this month’s talk for the Inveraray History Society.

His granddaughter Finella Wilson asked local historian Ken MacTaggart to present her talk on her well-known relative to the history society on her behalf.

Born in Inveraray in 1863, Neil Munro was believed to be the illegitimate child of the 8th Duke.

With Gaelic as his first language, he did not settle well at school and was removed from the town school, probably for speaking his native language, which was not encouraged at the time.

He finished school at 12 years, doing odd jobs locally, although by 14 years old he had been found a clerk’s position in a lawyers’ office.

Despite his short spell at school, he was an avid reader and taught himself shorthand, a useful tool for his career.

Neil started his career as a journalist with the Greenock Advertiser. Later he worked for the Falkirk Herald and the Glasgow Evening News.

He did not consider journalism as serious writing, so by 1897 he began his career as an author and started to write a prolific range of books, including the famous “Para Handy” series, poems and Gaelic plays.

In his books, his idiomatic use of Highland English and frequent references to Gaelic, to promote the richness of the language, was not popular in England.

He was well connected and socialised with many well known authors, including James Barrie (who wrote Peter Pan), John Galsworthy (The Forsyte Saga), George Blake (The Shipbuilders) and even Bram Stoker (Dracula).

Neil did not believe in television, and did not think it would become popular, which is ironic considering how several of his books have been made into television series. Apart from writing, his other love was fishing.

In his quest to highlight the realities the Scottish regiments were facing during WWI, Neil became a war correspondent, but his reports were too vivid and he was deported from France by the British forces. Sadly, his son Hugh was killed in action in 1915, which affected him badly for many years.

After the war, Neil became editor of the Glasgow Evening News in 1918, until his resignation in 1924.

As a well-known and respected author during his lifetime, he was awarded two Honorary Degrees and also the Freedom of the Royal Burgh of Inveraray.

He is buried in Kilmalieu, the old cemetery of Inveraray, below Dun na Cuaiche, with a memorial prominently placed on Creag Dhubh at the top of Glen Aray.

Other memorials include Makars Court in Edinburgh, a bust in Glasgow Arts Club, a plaque in the Inveraray Inn and more recently a plaque mounted outside the George Hotel.

Although the society has now been disbanded, his books are still being published, competitions to recognise his work are being encouraged in schools, a piping trophy is presented at the Highland Games and funding is provided to the Inveraray Castle Archives.