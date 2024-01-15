Friendlies and signings as shinty’s new season looms

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray preseason friendlies

Inveraray have confirmed a busy preseason schedule for both their first and second teams ahead of the new shinty season in March.

The Inveraray first team travel to play Lochaber at Spean Bridge on Saturday February 3, whilst they are on the road again a week later against Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich on Saturday February 10.

It’s Lochaber again on Saturday February 17, this time at the Winterton.

Meantime, the Inveraray seconds have three games on the road. They play their Bute counterparts at the Meadows on Saturday February 3. There is a trip to MacRae Park to face Kilmory a week later before heading for Oban to take on Oban Celtic on Saturday February 17.

Inveraray hold their annual general meeting at the Inveraray Inn on Friday January 19. The meeting starts at 7pm and all are welcome.

GMA Sign Beauly Brothers

Glasgow Mid Argyll have boosted their squad ahead of the new season, signing Beauly brothers Calum Morrison and Andrew Morrison.

GMA will play in the Mowi National Division next season after they and Beauly were both relegated from the Premiership.

GMA boss Alan MacRae is delighted with the signings: “Calum was Beauly’s player of the year last season and was deservedly named as a reserve for the Scotland squad and was unlucky not to travel over to Ireland for the shinty / hurling international. He will bring an energy and drive to the team and is a top-quality player.

“Andrew played for me for the Scotland under-21s a few years ago and although he missed much of last season through injury, he is now fit and raring to go.

“Both have trained with us over the last few seasons, so they know and get on well with the squad, and of course I had the pleasure of managing both during my own time at Beauly.”

Both players are based in Glasgow and Andrew Morrison explained: “One of the main reasons for the move is travel commitments.

“Calum and I are both based in Glasgow and one of the Beauly lads calculated that we have racked up over 50,000 miles commuting to play for Beauly over the years.

“Joining GMA will allow us to play for the team we train with and reclaim some of our weekends as Saturdays usually revolved around leaving Glasgow at 8am and not returning until 11pm and that was just for home games. That was never much fun for whichever of us was driving.”

Calum McLay will captain the Glasgow side this season and there are changes behind the scenes with former GMA and Skye player Ewen “Yogi” MacSween joining the coaching team along with Fin Menzies.

Alan MacRae added: “Yogi brings his experience and enthusiasm having coached the young lads who are now breaking into senior shinty when they were at junior level whilst Fin adds his professional knowledge of personal fitness and athlete development.”