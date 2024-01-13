Scottish Government YMI funding amplifies youth music access to the tune of £1.5m

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative (YMI) has provided over £1.5m of funding to 52 creative community projects engaging young people with music-making activities and opportunities across Scotland.

Designed to address inequality, the activity funded will enable children and young people to access high quality music making opportunities ranging from long-standing initiatives to brand-new projects.

Local projects to benefit from the cash include Artsplay Highland (£30,000), Fèis Rois, which receives £69,673, Music Broth, which receives £30,000 for projects across Argyll and Bute, the Highlands and Glasgow.

Harpist and tutor Rebecca Hill, who is based in Argyll and Bute, receives £18,500, while Sound Waves SCIO, based on Mull, receives £29,800. Soundsystems Project, which has previously worked with pupils from Oban High School, receives £29,500, The National Piping Centre receives £70,000 and The National Youth Choir of Scotland, which has run projects in the Highlands, receives £59,927.

YMI Manager at Creative Scotland, Morag Macdonald said: “The impact the YMI has on children and young people’s lives cannot be understated. Not only is it providing high quality music opportunities focused on those who wouldn’t normally have the chance to participate, but the community spaces created develop social connection, technical skills, confidence and the ability to express themselves in new ways.”

The latest figures from 2021/22 demonstrate this impact – reaching 362,483 children and young people, training 5,631 people and creating 1,182 education posts.

Director of Soundsystems Project, Anders Rigg said: “The support that the YMI has offered has allowed us to continue our work across Scotland from Dumfries and Galloway to Oban. Working with the young people in these areas, we’ve been able to offer an insight into the alternative possibilities of a musical career within live music and soundsystem cultures of the UK. Many of the young people have had little or no access to music making before and it is a total joy to see them take so well to it within our sessions!”

Supported by YMI for the first time, Keep The Beat from Cosgrove Care is a weekly music group for 30 children and young people who have learning disabilities, autism and additional needs in Glasgow. Mango Music will lead the sessions that will focus on supporting children and young people to develop their music-making skills.

Chief executive of Cosgrove Care, Heather Gray said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding to build the music-making skills of young people with learning disabilities and autism. We’re excited to be working with Mango Music to develop Keep the Beat and look forward to the performance they will create for us, showcasing the talent and potential of the children and promoting equality and inclusion whilst tackling the stigma that exists for this group of young people.”

Applications for the 2024 workshops will open in January 2024 on their website and social media.

Minister for Culture, Christina McKelvie said: “We’re pleased to see the investment in the Youth Music Initiative (YMI) continuing to make a positive difference to young people’s lives across Scotland.

“Every year, the YMI provides hundreds of thousands of young people with music-making opportunities, and I’ve seen first-hand how impactful the projects are.

“This continued investment highlights our ongoing commitment to ensure children and young people have the opportunity to participate in cultural activities.”