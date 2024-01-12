Walk this way

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Cowalfest walking festival is on the look out for volunteers and committee members interested in getting involved in planning and delivering this year’s event.

One of Scotland’s biggest walking festivals, the event will take place from September 12-16 and will feature a wide range of guided and special interest walks across the Cowal peninsula in Argyll.

Work has already started on organising the event, with chairman and veteran local walking enthusiast Andy Armstrong saying the current team is keen to hear from anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a committee member.

He added: “We are hoping to expand the committee with enthusiastic individuals welcomed whatever their skillset or level of commitment.

“It’s not necessary to join the committee in order to help us. We have lots of roles large and small and every bit helps.

“The 2024 schedule of walks and events has yet to be finalised, however we hope to work closely with our partners Wild About Argyll and launch a revamped web presence very soon.”

For more details email Andy directly at: armstrongandy55@googlemail.com, or contact Cowalfest through its social media presence on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.