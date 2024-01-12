Thought for the Week, January 12, 2024

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

“Back to normal?”

What is “normal”, and does it even exist? It’s the subtle cadence of our lives, the routine that slips by unnoticed, allowing days, weeks and months to blend noticeably. “Normal” is our life’s rhythm.

Yet, for many, the rhythm is off, leading to stress, anxiety, despondency and depression, because our lifestyles are at odds with our design.

The continuous hustle, the relentless pace – it takes a toll. To find a solution, we might consider going back to the manual, understanding what we were designed for, our stress capacity and maintenance needs.

The Bible offers clarity. In the beginning, God created the world in six days and rested on the seventh. This wasn’t fatigue but a paternal example. We were designed for this rhythm, and straying from it breaks us, hastening our decline. We all know it – those who cease working start to wither, and those consumed by work suffer the same fate.

Jesus spoke of the Sabbath, asserting it was made for man. A day to pause, to let things wait until tomorrow. It’s more than physical rest; it’s about being refreshed by a community that knows and cares for you. A day to bring burdens to a compassionate, powerful God, to be reminded of grace, mercy, and promises to his people. It’s a weekly reset, drawing strength from God to face the challenges ahead. Where we are reminded that if God would not spare his very son how shall he not give us all things.

In a world grappling with what “normal” means, perhaps revisiting our fundamental design can offer a path to a healthier, more sustainable rhythm of life.

One day a week, we can collectively say without guilt, “It can wait until tomorrow,” and find restoration in the presence of someone greater than ourselves, ready to face the week ahead with renewed strength.

Reverend James Murray, Campbeltown Free Church.