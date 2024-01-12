Strachur Memorial Hall news

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Strachur village hall was buzzing over the festive period with lots of events, including the annual Lantern Parade, a panto for the primary pupils and the Village Tots Christmas party.

The Christmas Fayre was another huge success and the Memorial Hall committee were

delighted and grateful that the Flower Show committee left them one of their Christmas trees to brighten up the place over the festive season.

January’s diary is looking busy already with rehearsals getting under way for the

youth and drama show at the end of February, plus a new fitness class which is starting on Wednesday January 10, and last but by no means least, the Shinty Club’s fundraiser on Saturday January 13, at 7 pm, which includes live music, a quiz, raffle and whisky coin toss. Tickets are available at the Filling Station or via the club.

In February, the Men’s Shed are having a Burns Night Fundraiser on Saturday February 10 at 7pm. Live music, dinner and dance. Tickets from the Filling Station and the Post Office.

Maintenance work at the hall is continuing with jobs such as replacing lights, bleeding radiators and straightening their covers all being done. The hall committee is also

hopeful that the projector installation will start soon.

A spokesperson for the hall committee said: ” We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support of the Memorial Hall over the last year and look forward to welcoming you back many times in 2024. Also a special mention to Drew Stewart for all his hard work producing the excellent newsletter month after month. Thank you Drew.”