Scout group to hold fundraising ceilidh

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The fundraising team for 19th Argyll Scout Group are holding a family ceilidh on January 27 from 7-9pm at the Lochgilphead Baptist Church.

The famous Rabbie’s Bairns Ceilidh Band will be providing the live music.

Tickets are limited so booking is required, just complete the form https://forms.gle/CSnVQpVHGt1iy3kc8 or contact the Scout group by emailing: 19thargyllfundraising@gmail.com to book your tickets. Children 13 and under MUST be accompanied by an adult on the night.

The Scout group also plan to hold a raffle on the night, and is looking for donations – no alcohol please but all other donations gratefully received.

Organisers are also looking for people to help provide finger food donations for the refreshments table – it is a Scottish theme, so shortbread, oatcakes with cheese, scones, tablet etc will be gratefully received. If you do plan to provide items, please let organisers know – this can be done on the ticket booking form.

Tea, coffee, juice and bottled water will be available for donations.