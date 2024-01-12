Letters to the editor – January 12, 2024

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Benefits of local ownership

Some good news to start the year. Argyll and Bute Council has recently published the updated table of the community benefit payments made by Argyll’s 15 operational wind farms.

Together these wind farms have around 328 MW of installed capacity and now pay out over £ 1.5 million in ‘community benefits’ every year. Of these annual payments, 47 per cent (£713,794) are made by the locally-owned Allt Dearg and Sròndoire Community Wind Farms, which represent less than five per cent of the installed capacity.

Since December 2012, ownership in Allt Dearg has generated nearly £1.7 million for the Ardrishaig Community Trust and over £400,000 for our Educational Trust, in turn Sròndoire, which started in 2015, has delivered over £500,000 for Tarbert, Skipness, Tighnabruich and the Educational Trust.

This is around £2.7m in direct community benefits over the last 10 years, and many times this amount in the ongoing local expenditure by the landowning partners and the wind farms themselves.

We remain grateful to those in the local community and the then councillors that backed these projects.

In addition to generating clean renewable energy, our very productive little wind farms drive the economic activity that helps provide the secure employment and opportunity for our local community, whilst providing 17 times Argyll’s average level of direct community benefit payments.

It is disappointing that local ownership of wind farms is still the exception in Britain.

The Scottish Government has been notable for their lack of ambition, recently more concerned with increasing the regulatory and tax burden on rural business, than acknowledging that indigenous wealth creation lies at the heart of a successful and sustainable rural community.

James F Lithgow, Ormsary.

Uncertainty lies ahead – but you are not alone

I am not going to attempt to accurately predict the next 12 months, yet I can say there is likely a lot of uncertainty amongst many of us.

There will be a lot of difficult decisions the year ahead for many Kintyre households.

We continue to face the impact of the cost of living, with increases in food and fuel, meaning we see less of our wages. That’s less money being spent in our local shops, cafes, and bars.

Taxes, mortgage rates and social rents are all set to rise, loans need to be paid, credit card bills are going up, all with the threat of recession looming over us.

In short, we are worse off with less of the feely touchy stuff in our pockets, purses, and wallets.

Both the insecurity and lack of stability in British politics has come at too heavy a price for the average working household.

Many of us are financially stressed and burnt out.

If that’s your reality, you are not alone, together we will face the challenges of 2024.

If you need help, contact me on 01546 604305 / 07788 520429 or email: tommy.macpherson@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Councillor Tommy Macpherson, South Kintyre Ward 01; MAKI Area Committee.