Funding windfall for Furnace community group

Furnace SCIO is one of three community groups celebrating after grants totalling almost £14,000 were handed out by An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund to support local projects.

The fund is made available by RWE and Green Gecco, the owners of An Suidhe Wind Farm near Loch Awe, and is administered by Foundation Scotland.

Grants were approved by the community fund panel, who meet twice a year to decide on funding awards which support local organisations based in and around Furnace, Inveraray, Dalavich and Eredine.

The other two successful organisations in this round of funding were the Dalavich-based Avant Gardeners and Portsonachan Village Hall.

Furnace SCIO were given the largest grant in this round, receiving £8,600. The money will support plans to refurbish the garden area of Furnace Village Hall, creating a safe and pleasant outdoor space for the use of the local community.

Lynda Syed of Furnace Community SCIO said: “The area at the back of the hall – the ‘garden’ – has never been fit for community use. The wooden fencing is unfinished and the ground rough. There is heavy link fencing across the disabled parking space and the area is unattractive and blocked off with heavy concrete blocks. We plan to create a secure, accessible beautiful outdoor space with planters and seating, suitable for family use and events, which will increase the potential for the hall to be a venue for weddings and other celebrations.”

The Avant Gardeners were delighted to receive an award of £2,340 to support the continued development and maintenance of the Dalavich Community Garden. Building on the award made by the An Suidhe panel last year, this support will enable the group to continue to develop this facility which provides an important haven for the community of Dalavich.

The third award of £3,000 to Portsonachan Village Hall will enable the hall committee to redecorate and spruce up the hall to make it more welcoming for the community and user groups of the hall, a much loved and essential part of village life.

Katy Woodington of RWE said: “It is fantastic to see the local community projects thriving and making the most of the community benefit funding available from the An Suidhe Wind Farm Fund.

“Community buildings and outdoor spaces are such a vital resource and we are pleased to see the fund being used to preserve and improve them, making sure they continue to provide spaces for local people to use, enjoy and come together.

“If you have a community project or idea and would like to find out how the fund might be able to support you, then we would really encourage you to get in touch with Foundation Scotland to find out more.”

The An Suidhe Panel now meets twice a year to award grants provided by the An Suidhe Wind Farm and the next closing date for applications is April 1 and the panel will meet to decide the awards on May 13.

To find out more about applying, go to: www.foundationscotland.org.uk/apply-for-funding/funding-available/suidhe