From our files – January 12 2024

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, January 10 2014

Mid Argyll families to benefit from first food bank in Argyll

Middle class families in Mid Argyll are starving this winter, according to a national charity that is working to establish the first food bank in Argyll and Bute.

The Trussell Trust, which has set up hundreds of food banks across the UK, said it has identified a clear need for food banks in Mid Argyll and Kintyre following a series of public meetings.

Ewan Gurr, Scotland development officer for The Trussell Trust, said: ‘There were concerns raised [at the meeting] about Lochgilphead and Inveraray and that families are struggling. It is not the people you would assume would use a food bank.

Even middle class families who have worked for 30 years can fall on hard times.

‘People that would never have thought of stepping over the threshold of a food bank are now in need.’

The Trussell Trust has food banks in 26 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, but has yet to provide assistance in Argyll and Bute.

Mr Gurr, however, this week told The Advertiser that thousands in the county faced the threat of food poverty.

‘Argyll and Bute has a population of 89,590 and the average income deprivation is 11 per cent, which places just below 10,000 men, women and children below the poverty line,’ he added.

‘We are seeing right through the country the impact rising costs of living has had in the last five years.

‘The increase in energy prices, less hours at work, minimal employment opportunities, as well as the impact welfare reforms have had on families.’

Mr Gurr said he was confident the Trussell Trust would establish a food bank in Campbeltown by the end of the summer as it had the greatest need.

But he told The Advertiser: ‘There is no reason why the [Campbeltown] organisation could not serve Lochgilphead. If someone was to say we want to collect 40 food boxes a month for the next year, hypothetically it could be possible.’

Almost 50 people turned out to a meeting in Campbeltown recently where the Trussell Trust spoke about its programme of food banks. Mr Gurr said the organisation would support locals to establish a food bank, offer advice and training.

The news comes weeks after The Advertiser revealed charity Moving on Mid Argyll (MoMA) began delivering emergency food parcels in October and that the number of people seeking debt advice from the Citizens Advice Bureau had quadrupled.

Minor landslide at Glen Kinglas

Engineers were busy patrolling trunk roads in Mid Argyll as heavy rain caused one landslip and increased the threat of further landslides at trouble spots like the Rest and Be Thankful.

A minor landslide occurred at Glen Kinglas, adjacent to the A83, approximately 1.5 miles east of the A815 junction in the early hours of Monday morning. The debris fell from 200m north of the A83 but did not reach the road; traffic was unaffected.

BEAR Scotland, the company responsible for maintaining the A83, removed the rubble on Monday.

A spokeswoman from BEAR Scotland said on Tuesday: ‘There have been no further signs of movement on the hillsides above the trunk roads and therefore patrolling of the network will return to normal procedures as governed by the prevailing weather conditions.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, January 9 2004

Forestry project aims to raise profile of Mid Argyll

An ambitious heritage project is aiming to build on the rich history and natural heritage of Knapdale and Kilmartin Glen by raising the location’s profile and attracting new visitors.

Native habitats will also be restored to create a rich landscape of native woodland, mire, hill, lochan and sea loch under the Dalriada project.

Forestry Commission Scotland and 11 other partners have joined forces for the pioneering initiative, which also has a goal of putting local communities right at the centre with £90,000 of new funding.

Forestry minister Allan Wilson said: ‘The hard work undertaken by all the partners involved in this project is resulting in positive action for the local community. The new funding will enable the partners to employ two dedicated staff to take forward the aspirations of the Dalriada project.

‘Key to the success of the initiative is getting the views of the local communities. Through the new project officers the community will have the opportunity to help shape the future of the initiative. There should be plenty of scope for local businesses to get involved too, so everyone should benefit from a boost to the local economy.

The main focus of the Dalriada project is in North Kintyre and the Mid Argyll area, including the communities of Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig, Kilmartin, Crinan, Cairbaan and Tayvallich.

‘The area is steeped in a rich heritage and under the project many important archaeological sites and internationally important nature conservation areas would be safeguarded for future enjoyment.’

The project officers will be responsible for raising awareness of the initiative, consulting and involving the communities, stimulating business interests and making the most of the area’s resources.

Forestry Commission Scotland has been driving the project forward with partners Argyll and Bute Council, Argyll Green Wood Workers’ Association, Argyll and the Islands Enterprise; British Waterways Scotland, Historic Scotland, Kilmartin House Museum, Scottish Natural Heritage, Scottish Wildlife Trust, The Waterways Trust Scotland, the area tourist board and Woodland Trust Scotland.

The funding comes from the main partners, Heritage Lottery Fund, under their Landscape Partnerships Scheme, and the Community Economic Development Programme which is part funded by the European Union under the Highlands and Islands Special Transitional Programme.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, January 13 1984

Ardrishaig Hall concern

Grave concern about Ardrishaig Public Hall’s ability to continue as a viable proposition was expressed at a hall committee meeting earlier this week.

During a recent effort to raise funds for improvements the response was very poor.

The direct appeal fund has now reached the total of £300, but £65 of this was presented by only two donators. A grand family social evening with seven musicians from The Accordion and Fiddle Club plus two singers gave a marvellous evening’s entertainment, but the audience turnout was very poor indeed.

A prominent and long standing member of the committee has resigned feeling that all her efforts are wasted and that she may no longer be in touch.

The committee is split into two. Those who feel that they must persevere with raising funds because the hall must be repaired, maintained and improved and those who feel that this lack of response indicates the villagers do not feel the need for a hall. Criticism has been heard of the way the hall is run and how efforts are organised.

Looking on the bright side the committee is to continue with fund-raising.

With the grants promised every £1 donated means £8 to the hall. A ceilidh-dance will be held towards the end of February and discos are being held for younger people. The raffle for which some tickets have already been sold and the draw for the appeal fund prize will be held at the ceilidh-dance.

If future efforts to raise funds fail the committee feels it can no longer function as the controlling body for the hall. The hall can continue to run as at present but will soon fall into disrepair due to lack of cleaning and maintenance.

The chairman of the hall committee Mr George Iveson has appealed on behalf of the committee to all those who have fond memories of the hall and those who feel the village needs a presentable and busy function centre to come forward and help in this time of crisis.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, January 14 1964

Congratulations to the Duke’s piper -Pipe-Major Receives M.B.E. in Honours List

Many congratulations have been showered on Pipe-Major Ronnie MacCallum since his award of the M.B.E. was announced in the New Year Honours List.

Ronnie is well-known throughout the county and beyond for his association with the 8th Bn. the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, is personal piper to the Duke of Argyll.

Pipe-Major MacCallum, it may be remembered, led the march past of the massed pipe bands at the 51st Highland Division reunion at Perth on October 5.

Lochgilphead School row flares up

A vigorous denial of an allegation that the county council was not ‘playing the game’ as far as the building of a new school at Campbeltown was concerned, was given last week at Lochgilphead by the county convener, Mr J. G. Mathieson.

Mr Mathieson, who said that the council and education committee had done everything they could to help Campbeltown, was replying to Bailie Daniel McKinven, Campbeltown, who claimed that he and others in Campbeltown were dissatisfied at the lack of progress regarding a start for the new school.

Alleging that Lochgilphead’s claims for a new school had taken priority over Campbeltown’s, Bailie McKinven said that while some delay had been experienced over the site and method of heating, the plans at one stage had been well ahead of Lochgilphead.

‘What we want to know,’ he went on, ‘is why, after Campbeltown’s plans were so far ahead, have Lochgilphead’s claims been given priority?’

Mr J. G. Mathieson told the county council meeting there were several reasons for the delay. There had been as had been said, difficulties over the site and method of heating but as the council was only allocated a fixed proportion of money each year for school building, etc., the Lochgilphead school was going ahead first as it was not nearly so costly as the proposed school at Campbeltown.