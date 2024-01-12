Countdown is on to ‘sensational’ Celtic Connections

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Preparations are well underway for Glasgow’s Celtic Connections,

warming up dark winter nights with a vibrant programme of sensational live sounds.

With just one week to go, the countdown is on as much-loved venues across the city, such as the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and Barrowland Ballroom, as well as The Pavilion Theatre and Barony Hall, get set to welcome audiences with open arms for what will be one of the biggest capacity Celtic Connections to date.

Glasgow’s status as a UNESCO City of Music will be on full display as, over the course of the 18-day event, 1200 musicians perform at over 300 events. Audiences can expect workshops, recitals, screenings, dementia-friendly performances, full-scale concerts and intimate gigs, spanning genres of traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, rock, orchestral, experimental and world music.

The dates are Thursday January 18 to Sunday February 4.

Among the many must-see shows from artists from as far as North America, Australia and West Africa are Wild Child bringing the warm spirit and true grit of Americana music to Glasgow’s Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) on Friday January 19. The dynamic act comprises the musical talents of Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins. Hailing from Austin, Texas, the celebrated singer-songwriters have garnered a dedicated following since their formation in 2011, producing music which is both thought provoking and nostalgic.

Also performing at the CCA is rising Scottish star Rosie H Sullivan, who will grace the stage on Friday January 26. Growing up on the Isle of Lewis with stunning landscapes from which to draw inspiration, the promising young musician has been writing songs since her early teens. Now based in Edinburgh, Rosie has two EPs under her belt, both receiving widespread acclaim across Scotland and beyond.

Alison Brown, a GRAMMY-winning musician, producer, former investment banker and co-founder of The Compass Records Group, is set to extend her impressive musical repertoire to Glasgow City Halls on Friday January 26. Celebrated for her banjo artistry that transcends its Appalachian roots by infusing bluegrass and jazz influences, Alison’s album On Banjo showcases original compositions and collaborations, garnering accolades from The Wall Street Journal, CBS Sunday Morning and People.

John Francis Flynn, known for his prowess in traditional Irish folk, will be showcasing his talents as a singer, guitarist, flautist, and double tin whistle practitioner at his intimate performance at Drygate Brewery on Saturday January 20. His solo debut album, I Would Not Live Always earned two RTE Folk Awards and was named The Guardian’s top Folk Album of 2021 for its intense portrayal of human experiences. With his highly anticipated second album, Look Over The Wall, See The Sky, John continues to ascend as an uncompromising and exceptional figure in folk music.

Berlin’s Jembaa Groove are gearing up to bring their vibrant debut album to the Celtic

Connections stage on Saturday 20 January, infusing the festival with the pulsating rhythms of West African highlife, blended with the essence of classic US jazz and soul. Drawing from both sides of the Atlantic and influenced by Berlin’s hip hop and jazz scene, the band’s energy and musical philosophy echo the spirit of their name.

Along with the talented roster of musicians making their way to the city, there are an anticipated 110,000 attendees expected.

Organisers are encouraging anyone who has never attended what is the biggest winter festival of its kind to come and experience its magic for themselves.

Donald Shaw, Creative Producer for Celtic Connections, said: “As we gear up for Celtic Connections 2024, the anticipation is palpable, not just for those of us who have been working behind the scenes, but across Glasgow as a whole. We are so looking forward to welcoming folks from near and far – musicians and audiences alike – to the city’s iconic venues for a celebration of music from across the globe.

“To the incredible musicians and dedicated Celtic Connections team, I extend my heartfelt thanks. A huge amount of effort goes into a festival of this scale, and everyone has been working extremely hard to make this year’s 18-day event one of our most memorable. With a diverse line-up across the city, world premieres and rare performances from some of the most coveted artists in the world, there’s truly something special to be uncovered in every corner. Here’s to an incredible Celtic

Connections, and to the joy of music bringing us all together on cold winter nights, we’ll see you all very soon!”

The programme can be viewed in full and tickets purchased at www.celticconnections.com.