Councillor’s column: Alastair Redman – January 12, 2024

I would like to wish a happy new year to all of my constituents in ward two and to everyone further afield.

I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard for every corner of the Kintyre and the Islands ward in 2024.

Out and about in every part of my ward.

Once again I was very happy to be out and about in my ward where I spoke with my constituents about many pressing local issues.

I also listened to justifiable concerns about social housing conditions and the many potholes on the local roads.

I make a point of traveling to very corner of my council ward on a regular basis.

Huge investment in Tarbert

In Tarbert, following the award of stage one development funding, the council is looking to start a new area regeneration scheme in the village that will focus on the village centre and improvements to historic buildings.

There are also plans for a £200,000 investment in the village public realm and further work is ongoing for an active travel link from the village to Kennacraig.

Infrastructure to match our growth.

The Economic Growth team and I are continuing to work with the whisky industry on Islay and Jura looking at how to facilitate the growth of this industry on both islands whilst at the same time deal with the infrastructure needs.

In particular negotiations are ongoing in accelerating affordable housing on the islands to serve the needs of the working population and others with housing needs.

A start has been made on site in Port Charlotte, for example, with more housing in the planning stage at Bowmore and Port Ellen.

Grants to support our local businesses

Business Gateway is also offering grants to help support small and medium sized businesses through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

Face-to-face business meetings have also been held and advice on how to expand your business is freely available from the council’s Business Gateway scheme.

Community hub

Work on the Port Ellen Community Hub, Islay has begun – a contractor was appointed for the project in March 2023 and works are ongoing. It is expected that they will be ongoing until at least May 2024.

New Colonsay housing

Works are also under way for new affordable housing on Colonsay and also new business units at Scalasaig. This project will make a huge change to the island.

Supporting our tourism industry

The council has also been successful with a Strategic Tourism Infrastructure Development Plan application to Visit Scotland.

This will help the council map and understand what further investment is required for the tourism industry across Argyll and Bute, including your ward. For example, adding to the newly-created campsite on Gigha, the new active travel paths and improvements to the gardens.