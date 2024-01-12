Announcements – January 12, 2024

DEATHS

BELL – Geoff formerly of Kilkerran Cottage, Campbeltown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the Maelor Hospital, Wrexham, North Wales. Beloved husband of the late Jan, much loved dad of Fiona and Stuart, father-in-law of Andrew, loving grandad to Oliver, Lucy, Callum, Charlie, Sienna and Marcus. Adored brother of Sue.Funeral service to take place in Wrexham. Enquiries Caergwrle 01978 760200.

McMILLAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on the January 8, 2024, William McMillan (Bill), in his 90th year, 4 Shore Cottages, Shore Road, Carradale, dearly beloved son of the late William and Janet McMillan, a much loved brother, uncle, dearest and loving cousin of George, Jane, George, Rachel and Rebecca and great friend to all who knew him. Bill’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 1.00 p.m., in Saddell and Carradale Church and thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the RNLI and the Fishermen’s Mission.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

JOHNSTONE – Angela, Mary and Linda would like to thank all family and friends for their support and kindness following the loss of their mum. Thank you to the Rev. Steven Sass for a comforting service. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and district nurses and staff at the Campbeltown Hospital. To Carr Gomm carers for taking care of their mum. Thanks to Kenny, Rhys and staff for the professionalism and caring funeral arrangements. The Stronvaar Bowling Club for their hospitality. A sincere thank you to all that attended the service and graveside. The collection in aid of the Campbeltown Hospital and Scottish Air Ambulance raised £288.61.

SINCLAIR – The family of the late Karen Sinclair, would like to thank everyone, especially family and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the sad loss of Karen. Special thanks to Doctor Cameron and staff at Inveraray Surgery, Macmillan and District nurses for their excellent home care given to Karen in the last few months, Rev Dorothy Wallace for a really lovely service and Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and guidance. The retiring collection for Macmillan Cancer Support raised £500, with thanks to all who contributed.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our precious son Kenneth, who died January 14, 2006.

We think about you always

And talk about you too

We have such lovely memories

But we wish we still had you.

– Mum and Dad.

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear brother Kenneth, who was taken from us on January 14, 2006.

My brother, my friend.

Thinking of you every day

– David and Anne.

CONLEY – In loving memory of my beloved wife Irene Dott, who sadly passed away January 11, 2023.

Loved and sadly missed every day

– Your loving husband Neily.

CONLEY – Treasured memories of Irene Dott, a much loved mum, mother-in-law and granny, who sadly passed away January 11, 2023.

Loved and remembered every day, sadly missed.

– James, Roberta, Jamie and Darren.

JOHNSTON – Victoria, taken from us January 14, 2023, a much loved daughter, sister and aunt to all the family. A year has passed, but we will remember you always, Vicky.

– Love from mum, Christine, Heather, Iona and all the family.