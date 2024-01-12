Aileen’s Amazing Argyll – January 12 2024
Despite a busy winter schedule of Christmas craft markets selling her popular calendars, landscape photographer Aileen Gillies still managed to capture some stunning images in November and December.
Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calendars of photos around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk
Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,600 for the unit.