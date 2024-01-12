Aileen’s Amazing Argyll – January 12 2024

Tarbert on a still night. Photograph: Aileen Gillies

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Despite a busy winter schedule of Christmas craft markets selling her popular calendars, landscape photographer Aileen Gillies still managed to capture some stunning images in November and December.

Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calendars of photos around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk

Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,600 for the unit.

Sunset at Ronachan, Kintyre. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
Seaweed fills the bay at Ronachan, Kintyre, as the sun sets on a winter’s day. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
A favourite location for Aileen, with the light reflecting off Loch Ederline. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
The Vital Spark at Inveraray all light up with fairy lights for the festive season. Photograph: Aileen Gillies

 