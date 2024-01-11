Work on Tarbert Castle continues

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Timber steps leading to Tarbert Castle are being replaced in stages by volunteers as they work towards providing full access to visitors.

The steps at the west and east end of the castle are 30 years old which means it has taken a considerable amount of volunteer time and effort to keep them safe and maintained in recent years.

Tarbert Castle Trust is grateful to Cour Wind Farm Limited through Fern Community Funds, which has awarded a substantial grant to replace the steps as soon as possible.

The main elements will be built from larch, which should reduce long-term maintenance in the future.

It is planned to replace the existing steps on a like-for-like basis, re-using current post holes to prevent any archaeological disturbance.

A considerable amount of material is being ordered and will arrive in stages.

The first flight at the western end of the castle was in a poor state. It was removed and replaced on Saturday January 6. The skilled work was carried out by committed community volunteers, to whom the trust is grateful.

The fixings and handrails are now complete and the western steps are open.

Work will now start on removing the eastern steps. Machining of timber and preparation of parts for on-site assembly by local contractors is in hand.

Volunteer work at the site will take months to complete but the trust hopes to have the site open for visitors, who keep coming and thankfully make donations to assist the work, by this summer.

Volunteers are also helping care for the Hebridean sheep who look after the grass and provide great photograph opportunities for visitors.

Other volunteers have been clearing away rubbish, maintaining the orchard and keeping the pond in good condition.

Lorna Rushton, secretary of Tarbert Castle Trust, said: “Anyone who can help us with this community volunteering work is welcome to join our work parties at 10am on the first Saturday of every month. There are tasks large and small for everyone.”