Funding success for Kilmartin Museum

Kilmartin Museum is one of nine museums across Scotland to receive a share of £421,857, which was recently handed out by Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) thanks to support from the Scottish Government.

The funded projects are responding to different challenges, including needs in their local community, increasing financial resilience, strengthening connections with their local area, and attracting national and international visitors.

Kilmartin Museum received £44,542 which will support visitor engagement with Kilmartin Museum and Argyll and Bute Council’s archaeological collections. Opportunities for visitors to engage with this unique collection will include access to the newly built collections store and through temporary exhibitions.

Museum nan Eilean in the Western Isles received £20,077, which will support the international interest in the heritage of the Outer Hebrides and increase the sustainability of the museum service through holding an Emigration Conference. This event will connect local, national, and international audiences who hold a shared interest.

Lucy Casot, CEO Museums Galleries Scotland said: “We’re delighted to fund nine varied projects from museums across Scotland. These projects represent the work the sector is undertaking in remaining responsive to the needs of their community, better representing stories from people in Scotland and across the world, and contributing to a sustainable tourist experience.”