Police step up drink and drug driving crackdown across Mid Argyll

Police have said they will continue to be proactive in tackling drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Last month officers patrolling local roads arrested and charged 15 people for a range of offences and have labelled the continued flouting of the law as ‘unacceptable’.

A force spokesperson said: “The dangers of such crimes to other road users and pedestrians are well known, as well as the impact on the person’s own life through loss of licence and sometimes their job, yet people continue to break the law in this manner.

“We will be continue to work hard to make our communities safer but we need the public’s help make us even more effective.

“If you know of people drinking and driving, please report it to your local station by phoning 101, visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Together we can help to make the environment that we live in a better one.”