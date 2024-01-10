Police Files

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lorry sheds part of its load

At 1.40pm, on Thursday December 21, 2023, on A83 between Lochgair and Ardcastle, a blue Volkswagen Up was travelling east when a flatbed lorry passed it, going in the opposite direction, allegedly shedding part of its load, the content falling onto the carriageway and striking the VW, causing damage. The lorry continued to drive without stopping. Police are investigating this matter. Anyone with information or dash cam footage regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/0452396/23.

Vandalism

Between 7.45am and 11.15am on Friday January 5, at the Inveraray Jail Car Park, a red Kia Sportage has had numerous panels scratched with an unknown implement. Police are investigating this matter. Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference CR/0006320/24.

Drink & Drug Driving

Police in Mid Argyll continue to be proactive in tackling drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, taking them off the roads.

Even in today’s Scotland, where the dangers of such crimes to other road users and pedestrians are well known, as well as the impact on the person’s own life through loss of licence and sometimes job, people continue to break the law in this manner.

In December 2023, local officers proactively stopped, arrested and charged 15 people with drink and drug offences relating to driving vehicles on our roads. We will continue stop drink drivers to make our communities safer.

We need your help make us even more effective. If you know of people drinking and driving, please report it to your local station by phoning 101, visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Together we can help to make the environment that we live in safer.

Domestic Abuse

During this past week, for the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area, Police Scotland received two reports of Domestic Assault and one report of Domestic S.38 Criminal Justice and Licensing Scotland Act 2010. This has led to three people being arrested, with two charged and awaiting a court appearance. The third person was released without charge following interview.

Police Scotland remains committed to tackling offenders of Domestic Abuse and reducing the level of it in our communities.

Should you be impacted, or know someone who is, contact Police on 999 if the person is at immediate risk, otherwise come to your local station, phone us on 101 or call anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.