Report to go to fiscal after body is recovered from Tarbert Harbour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The body of a man has been recovered from Tarbert Harbour following a massive search operation.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances following the tragic incident on Loch Fyne.

The search was launched in the early hours of Thursday January 4 when the man did not return to the boat he was staying on.

The 74-year-old man is understood to be a regular visitor to the village.

HM Coastguard said they responded to reports of a missing man in the Tarbert area.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “Alerted at around 2.30am, coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert, Campbeltown and Inveraray, the inshore lifeboat from Tighnabruaich RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Inverness were sent, alongside police and the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The man’s body was recovered from the water at around 4.45am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.45am on Thursday January 4, the body of a 74-year-old man was recovered from the harbour in Tarbert. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

One local man said it was believed he fell into the water at the yacht pontoons. The body was recovered at MacArthur’s Island, round from the White Shore.

He said: “The couple were out together and the woman went home early to the boat. When the man never returned, she went out looking for him at around 12.30am and the alarm was raised. It is very sad.”

Alastair Redman, councillor for the Kintyre and the Islands ward, said: “This is a huge shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family.

“It is very tragic. Water safety is hugely important, locals know this, as do visitors. These tragic accidents unfortunately do happen. It is very sad.”